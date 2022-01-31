Planning review a 'missed opportunity' – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the long-awaited Planning Review is a missed opportunity for reforming the planning system in the north.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The long awaited publication of the Planning Review is deeply disappointing.

“Instead of reforming and improving the processing, we have got more stalling, delay and indecision.

“This is a missed opportunity to address the many flaws in the planning system, including slow application processing times.

“Efficient planning can make a massive contribution to delivering more homes, growing the economy and strengthening protections for the environment.”