Pearse Doherty TD responds to publication of an internal investigation by the Department of Foreign Affairs

In response to the publication by the Department of Foreign Affairs of an internal investigation into an event in Iveagh House in June 2020, Sinn Féin’s deputy Dáil leader Pearse Doherty TD has said:

“There is no accountability in this report, and an internal investigation was never going to provide it.

“The report has failed to consider the lack of action by the Minister for Foreign Affairs to initiate an investigation into what the report calls ‘a serious breach’ of regulations in his Department - despite being made aware of this on the night it happened. This again calls into serious question the judgement of the Minister.

“It is clear that an independent investigation is the only way to get to the bottom of this. Sinn Féin have already communicated this to the Taoiseach in a letter last week. It is now up to him to act.”