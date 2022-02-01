Sligo must be a centre for jobs and growth - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim Martin Kenny today called for a team effort from each TD in the region to restore inward investment and development of infrastructure, following the redundancy announcement from the B Braun site.

Teachta Kenny said:

“These 80 redundancies will come as a huge blow for Collooney and the wider areas. I have said it for many years, we are often forgotten about here in the west when it comes to inward and foreign investment, infrastructure like roads and rail lines, and even medical structure such as our hospitals.

“These job losses are a further symptom of that.

“We know what an asset the people in our area can be in the employment sector, but we also know that our area does not receive the consideration it deserves when it comes to things like the National Development Plan and inward investment from other companies.

“Sligo is well regarded as a tourism destination. What I, and the people in my area, would like to see now is Sligo being earmarked as a destination for jobs and growth. I am calling on each elected representative in our area to work together and ensure the IDA does not overlook Sligo any longer.”