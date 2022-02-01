Committee approval of carbon budgets an important step but implementation must be fair - Darren O’Rourke TD, Senator Lynn Boylan and Réada Cronin TD

Sinn Féin members on the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action today voted to support the Climate Change Advisory Council’s carbon budget proposals aimed at cutting the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030.

Darren O’Rourke TD, Senator Lynn Boylan and Réada Cronin TD said this marked an important step in the transition to carbon neutrality and emphasised the need for government, in their preparation of sectoral emissions ceilings and the Climate Action Plan, to ensure the transition is just and fair.

Darren O’Rourke TD, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Action and Transport, said:

“Sinn Féin supports the carbon budgets as proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council.

“What we need now is for the state to lead with a plan based on fairness that focuses on improving quality of life and standards of living by supporting workers and families through this transition.

“There can be no lazy reliance on carbon taxes which punish ordinary people while failing to deliver any real change.”

Senator Lynn Boylan, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, said:

“Ireland has been a laggard for too long. The carbon budgets will finally set Ireland on a path to start doing its share on climate action.

“What is essential is that the emissions reductions are done in a way that is fair and that brings communities along.”

Réada Cronin, TD for Kildare North, said:

“We support these carbon budgets as we recognise the urgent need to tackle global warming.

“What follows on from these budgets will be important policy decisions. It is vital climate action is done with people, not to them.”