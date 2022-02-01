'Extortionate hikes to gas prices crippling working families’ - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said ‘extortionate hikes’ to gas prices are crippling workers and families.

Speaking after Firmus announced another 34% price in areas of the north today, the East Derry MLA said:

“News that Firmus are again set to increase gas prices by almost 34% is another huge blow to workers and families.

“At a time when living costs continue to rise, global energy prices are spiralling out of control and are crippling ordinary people.

“I am reiterating Sinn Féin’s call on the British government to scrap VAT on energy bills which would immediately cut household costs by five percent.

“They should also introduce a windfall tax on energy generators, like that introduced in other European states, with the money raised being redirected towards tackling fuel poverty and supporting families.

“This has been a difficult winter for many families, and we need to look at all measures to try to limit the impact and ensure people can heat their homes and put food on the table.”