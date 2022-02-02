Cork and Kilkenny attacks another reminder that gender-based violence alive and well in society - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny has today expressed his anger after this past weekend saw two high profile attacks on women in Kilkenny and Cork City.

Teachta Kenny said:

“These horrendous attacks are a continuous reminder to us of the dangers women face, and the fear they are carrying around daily.

“While we all acknowledge that the most dangerous place for many women is their home, we cannot ignore the dangers women in our communities are facing when they are out and about.

“Above all, we need to keep people safe. Whether this is by challenging gender violence as we see it happening, or challenging the culture that exists out there which perpetuates this despicable treatment of women.

“These attacks show us that gender based violence is alive and well in our society. It needs to be dealt with effectively and without any further delay.

“There has been an increased emphasis on this discussion around how our society views and treats women in the last number of weeks, and it is a discussion we need to continue having.

“I would implore anyone with information related to either of these attacks to come forward and speak with the investigating officers."