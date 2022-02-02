Minister must listen to Committee call for no State Pension age increase – Claire Kerrane TD and Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, and spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, have called on the government to heed calls made by a Committee report to avoid any increases to the State Pension age.

The Joint Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development has today launched their response to the recent Pension Commission Report. The Committee response calls for the State Pension age to remain at 66, amongst other recommendations on the future of the State Pension.

The Report of the Commission on Pensions set out four possible packages of reforms to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of our pension system. Two of these packages recommend increases to the State Pension age, which Sinn Féin has consistently opposed.

Speaking this morning following the Committee’s report launch, Teachta Kerrane said:

“I sit on the Committee and support our cross-party call to not increase the State Pension age.

“It is very welcome that we collectively recognise that there should be no increase to the State Pension age.

“Sinn Féin reiterate our call to ensure that workers can retire at 65 should they choose to. The Committee response also supports the recommendation to allow workers to retire at 65 if they have the required contributions.

“Two of the four packages put forward by the Pensions Commission do not increase the pension age.

“The Report of the Pensions Commission makes several other welcome recommendations, which are reflected in our Committee response.

“We also particularly welcome the recommendation regarding establishing a State Pension for Long-Term Carers, which is something Sinn Féin called for as part of our Alternative Budget.

“Sinn Féin have made these important calls clear in Committee, during engagement with the Minister and through our consistent work on the State Pension.”

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“It is positive that the Committee report has made recommendations on abolishing mandatory retirement, which would provide workers with choice regarding retiring at 65 or choosing to continue working.

“After a lifetime of work, people deserve the right to retire on their full pension at 65 or continue to work if they choose to do so.

“The Minister must now listen to the calls of the Joint Committee and ensure that the State Pension age is not increased and that workers are given choice around retirement.

“The government must ensure the future of the State Pension is one which protects our workers and family carers when they reach retirement.”