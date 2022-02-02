Covid Cert update good news for EU travel

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said news that the Covid Cert App can now be updated to include confirmation of booster doses will be good news to those travelling in the European Union.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“The fact that the Covid Cert App can now be updated to include booster doses will be important to people going on holiday or travelling for work as many destinations require proof of a booster vaccine dose as a condition of entry.

“It will be particularly good news for those travelling throughout the European Union which do not recognise vaccine certificates if your most recent dose was more than 270 days ago.

“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet got their vaccine or booster to book one and urge the public to continue to observe the public health guidance.”