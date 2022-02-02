Poots decision a reckless stunt born out of DUP chaos – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney said tonight that Edwin Poots’ announcement that checks at ports will cease from midnight tonight is a reckless stunt from a minister who is no stranger to political chaos.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“The Executive, including all of its ministers, is legally obliged to comply with commitments set out in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.

“This is a reckless stunt from a DUP minister who is no stranger to political chaos. He is well aware that this announcement goes against his own Departmental obligations.

“He has previously outlined his own duty to carry out these checks in the Assembly, and accepted that failing to carry out his obligations may result in his Department facing claims for damages.

“This is a cynical attempt by the minister to shore up his own political position and that of his party as we face into the election.

“I call on him to reverse this decision immediately, and continue to carry out his legal obligations in line with the agreed position of the entire Executive.”