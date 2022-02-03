Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse deserve their apology - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concern around the impact on the upcoming apology for survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse if the DUP collapse the political institutions.

The party's spokesperson on Victims and Survivors said:

"I have been contacted this morning by a number of survivors of historical institutional abuse, and they are devastated.

"The apology that they have waited decades for, is now being threatened. This is heart-breaking and deeply distressing for all of those who have been so harmed for so long.

"Victims and survivors deserve better.

"These people have been failed time and again. This state has a responsibility not to raise their expectations for an apology and then dash them so carelessly.

"The survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse must get their apology, and it must be delivered by the highest office of our institutions - The Joint First Ministers."