Social housing income limits must be raised - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has urged the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien not to delay acting on social housing income limits, stating that they must be raised at least in line with inflation.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Department of Housing has completed a review, which examines the current income thresholds for households to be eligible to apply for social housing.

“The Minster must not delay in publishing the review and in making a decision on the recommendations.

“The social housing income limits have not been changed set they were last set in 2011. They must be raised at least in line with inflation.

“The Minister must also acknowledge that other practical changes also need to be made to how social housing eligibility is assessed.

“This must include how other income is treated when applications are looked at. For example, when adult children are unable to move out of the family home due to the housing crisis.

“The Minster must also consider making changes to the 12-month income assessment, which was introduced last year.

“The new process is too restrictive, and it results in working people being excluded from the social housing list when their income details change.”