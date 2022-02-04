Relief for workers at High Court’s decision on ports – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney said that the decision of the High Court today to continue checks at seaports will be a relief for public service workers after political pressure was brought on them to breach the law.

Declan Kearney said:

“The Executive has a legal obligation to comply with commitments set out in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.

“These commitments included checks on goods at our ports. Edwin Poots himself made that very clear in the Assembly last year.

“The facts are clear – the Protocol is an internationally binding agreement and it is essential to protect businesses and their workers from the worst impact of the hard Tory/DUP Brexit.

“It is here to stay. Edwin Poots knows this too.

“Despite that he engaged in a reckless and cynical electoral stunt. Workers were ordered to stop checks at sea ports in contravention of domestic and international law.

“The courts have over ruled him and this will come as a relief to public service workers to have legal clarity when political pressure is being brought on them to breach the law.

“People want solutions in the talks between the EU and British government, and that is what Sinn Féin is focused on.

“Our businesses and farmers need clarity and certainty. The manufactured crises, sabre rattling and stoking of tensions should stop. The forthcoming meeting of the Protocol Joint Committee provides a real opportunity to make further positive progress.

“That requires the British government to end its collusion with threats to breach international law and there is an onus on the Irish government to hold London to account.”