Granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for Waterford Airport runway extension welcome - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has welcomed news that An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a runway extension at Waterford Airport.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I welcome the decision to grant planning permission for a runway extension at Waterford Airport. I have long held the view that the airport has no sustainable future without a runway extension or commercial flights.

“A runway extension will make it easier for airport management to attract commercial carriers. Hopefully this is a step forward in a process that will see commercial flights again take off from our airport.

“Waterford Airport is critical to Waterford and the region.

“The next step must now be to secure the funding to complete the works and, as a consequence, send a signal that Waterford Airport is serious about expansion.

“The government needs to steady and provide support when necessary. The funding for the runway extension will come from a mix of sources. However there is more that government will be called on to do in the time ahead.”