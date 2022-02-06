Good transport links needed to support economic development - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said better public transport and roads are needed to create jobs and boost the economy in Ballykelly and Limavady

The East Derry MLA said:

"Cllr Dermot Nicholl and I recently met with MJM who own the Shackleton site in Ballykelly about plans for the site.

"They highlighted the need for good transport links to create more jobs and boost the economy.

"The DAERA headquarters in Ballykelly was announced as one of the civil service hubs by Finance Minister Conor Murphy last year. This gives those working in the civil service locally, the opportunity to work closer to home.

"The report on the Phase 3 Coleraine to Derry rail line is expected to be published soon and I hope we will see the inclusion of additional halts along the line including at Ballykelly and potentially Limavady also.

"This would give those working in the regional hub and in the local area the opportunity to choose public transport to travel to work, which has clear benefits for the environment by reducing emissions from transport.

"I have also been making the case for some time that the Ballykelly bypass should be included in the new government roads plan and I will be meeting with Department for Infrastructure officials this week and raising this again."