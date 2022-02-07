Dolan encourages employers to implement flexible working arrangements long term

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has urged employers to put in place policies and procedures for workers to work into the future.

The Fermanagh/South Tyrone MLA said:

“New figures from Ulster University show that two thirds of workers want to continue with flexible working in the future.

“I would urge employers to listen to their workers and put in place arrangements to continue facilitating working from home, for those who want it, in the long term.

“Experiences from the pandemic have changed how people work with many learning that they could do their job from home, while also increasing productivity.

“It has also benefited workers when it comes to cutting travel costs and allowing them to manage their childcare or caring arrangements easier.”