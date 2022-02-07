The DUP's claims that the protocol costs £2.5 million per day lack any credibility - Archibald

Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has said the DUP's claims on the cost of the protocol lack any credibility.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The DUP's claims that the protocol costs £2.5 million per day lack any credibility.

"I challenged the figures, which were based on the experience of just four companies extrapolated across all the trade between Britain and the north, as far back as last September.

"However, it is important that these figures are challenged as this is essentially propaganda by the DUP, and is not based on facts or reality.

"It is also not reflective of the experiences of a growing number of businesses, including to name a few, Lidl, Almac, Deli Lites, Dale Farm and even Belfast Harbour, that have all experienced new business opportunities since the protocol came into effect.

"The protocol has been doing what it was intended to do, mitigating against the worst impact of Brexit. It also offers unique opportunities to businesses here with continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market.

"However successive DUP economy ministers have failed to use this unique status and its potential to attract investment and create jobs.

"The DUP's latest electorally-motivated stunt of collapsing the Executive also creates further uncertainty and instability which has been criticised by business representatives as damaging for our economy."