Completion of Tusla Domestic Violence review a ‘welcome step’ – Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan/Monaghan Pauline Tully has welcomed news that the Tusla review of the provision of accommodation for victims of domestic violence is complete and will be published within two weeks.

This confirmation was given to Teachta Tully in a response to a Parliamentary Question.

Teachta Tully said:

“It is a welcome development that the Tusla report is complete and soon will be published.

“One aspect of this review is to identify priority areas where there is the greatest need for providing safe accommodation for victims of Domestic Sexual and Gender Based Violence (DSGBV).

“I am very keen to see the gap in geographic coverage in counties Cavan and Monaghan being addressed.

“I hope to see the accommodation review used as the vehicle to make progress and address that gap.

“There are nine counties in the state which have no domestic violence refuge and Cavan and Monaghan are two of the counties. This is indefensible and the government must act urgently to change this.

“Research by Safe Ireland shows that on average 7 women per day during the pandemic were turned away from a refuge when they sought help. No one who seeks help should ever be turned away.

“I am urging the Government to take on board the findings of this review and act to ensure there are domestic violence refuge spaces in Cavan and Monaghan. Failing to do so is leaving victims at risk.

“Sinn Féin’s Budget 2022 housing proposals included €9m in additional funding for domestic violence emergency and step-down accommodation and supports. The money is there to deliver additional refuge places, it is the political will that is lacking from government.”