Current penalties for illegal use of disabled parking facilities not a big enough deterrent – Pauline Tully TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Disability and Carers Pauline Tully TD has said that the issuing of fixed parking charges for illegal parking in disabled parking bays is not prohibiting non-disabled drivers enough and that points system should be introduced to significantly reduce this from happening.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD said:

“I am calling on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to introduce a points system to reduce the number of non-disabled drivers using parking bays for disabled drivers.

“The current situation where non-disabled drivers are fined for using a parking bay provided for disabled drivers is simply not working, it is not a strong enough deterrent.

“This is evident in the number of people who are issued with fines each year.

“A response to a parliamentary question I recently submitted shows that in the years 2019, 2020 and 20213,829, 3,099 and 4143 fixed penalty charges were issued by An Garda Síochána, respectively.

“This does not include the number of people issued with fines by the local authority traffic wardens.

“The number of people being issued with fines each year is in itself a reflection of the fact that this is simply not working as a deterrent.

“I have written directly to the Minister for Transport to urge him to introduce penalty points on licenses as a much stronger deterrent to the abuse of these parking bays.

“Accessible parking is essential for disabled people to live fully independent lives; it is important that parking bays for disabled people are not abused.

“This is a disability rights issue.

"Adequate penalties need to be put in place to severely restrict the abuse of these facilities and ensure disabled people’s rights are respected.”