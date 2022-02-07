‘Time to scrap cruel transfer tests’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said that cruel transfer tests should be ‘scrapped’ to remove unnecessary stress from children.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“Over the weekend many children endured the anxiety of waiting for their results from the transfer test.

“It’s unacceptable at any time to select and reject young children based on their performance in an unregulated test, but during a pandemic it was particularly cruel.

“These tests place undue and unnecessary stress on children, schools should show leadership and scrap these tests immediately.”