Archibald hails passing of bill which will entitle workers to paid leave following the death of a child, stillbirth, or miscarriage

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has hailed the passing of a bill in the Assembly which will entitle workers to paid leave following the death of a child, a stillbirth, or miscarriage.

The East Derry MLA and chair of the Assembly's economy committee said:

"I am delighted the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay bill has passed its final stage in the Assembly today.

"This legislation will help workers who face the devastation of losing a child, suffering a stillbirth or miscarriage. It will ensure they will get paid leave and have compassionate support from their employers under these awful circumstances.

"I am particularly pleased that this bill will ensure workers suffering miscarriage are included and that workers will be entitled to paid leave from the day they start work.

"The north is now leading the way in these islands and indeed in Europe in ensuring workers are entitled to paid leave after suffering miscarriage."