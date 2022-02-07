Council backs legal action over Poots port stunt - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the support of Belfast City Councillors to authorise the City Solicitor to take legal action over the decision by Edwin Poots to stop checks at ports.

Pat Sheehan MLA said:

“The attempt by Edwin Poots to halt checks at ports was a reckless stunt.

“Minister Poots knows that his department is legally obliged to comply with the commitments set out in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.

“Belfast City Council tonight backed a Sinn Féin motion raising huge concern over this move and calling on the council to explore legal action.

“The City Solicitor is now authorised to begin legal proceedings to compel the agriculture minister and the British government to comply with their obligations on the Protocol.