HSE must communicate with CAMHS families - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly has called on the HSE to communicate in a transparent fashion with all Kerry CAMHS families, saying it is the least they could do given the litany of failures they have had to deal with.
Teachta Daly said:
“On foot of the South Kerry CAMHS Review, it is concerning to hear from some parents that communications and support from the HSE have been so lacking.
“Many families who were included in the review have been left wondering if their child was deemed harmed, at risk of harm, or something else.
“What is clear is that all of these families have experienced harm in some form, and this continues today in the form of cancelled appointments, poor communication, lack of follow up to review medication and no clear path forward for these young people and their families who are living in fear and limbo.
“I was concerned to hear that families who were included in the South Kerry CAMHS Review only received a letter with a summary report and recommendations last week. The full report was not included and they were instead directed to the HSE website to view the full report.
"My office has been printing and posting copies to families who do not have access to a printer themselves.
“I have been inundated with calls and emails from CAMHS families all over the county who are desperate for help to gain access to information for their child, and to confirm appointments which have been cancelled with no follow-up appointment offered.
“There are too many stories of children who are for example, depressed, anxious, self-harming and unable to leave even their own room or home for a couple of minutes each day.
"These children range in age from 7-17 years old and parents tell me that the medication they are on is making the situation worse, but they say they have no one to talk to about their concerns or to assess their medication.
"I am also hearing from young adults who were under care of CAMHS and are still struggling to get the help they need.
“I have also been contacted by the parents of now, sadly, deceased children who were under care of CAMHS and these too should be included in any review or audit.
"Without question, the South Kerry CAMHS Review has raised a number of questions and issues for many.
“The HSE must commence a review of North Kerry CAMHS cases as a matter of urgency, and each case should receive a full report of the findings, including their own case.
“The necessary resources must be put in place immediately to ensure these families have the appropriate support necessary.”