Boylan urges for better access to driving and vehicle tests

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the Infrastructure Minister must urgently address the driving and vehicle backlog.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"People are continually frustrated with trying to get vehicle and driving tests across the north.

"Long waiting times for driving tests has totally stressed learner drivers, especially those who may need a car to get to work or get on with daily errands.

"I called for the recruitment of additional examiners to increase testing capacity, and for the Minister to look at working with DVLA to address unfair car tax penalties that have been issued as a result of the vehicle test backlog.

“It’s vital that the Driving and Vehicle test backlog is urgently addressed so people can get proper access to such a basic service."