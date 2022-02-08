MacManus Commends Work Of Sligo LEADER Partnership

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended Sligo LEADER Partnership for their work in supporting local communities through LEADER and other EU funding programmes. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after meeting with Sligo LEADER Partnership CEO John Feerick.



MacManus said:

“Local development strategies are more effective and efficient if decided and implemented at grassroots level. LEADER funding supports a ‘bottom-up’ approach to bring about positive change in rural areas through training and up-skilling in communities and in supporting individuals and community groups to access the required funds for their development projects.”



“This provides rural individuals and community groups with greater decision-making responsibilities around the future development and direction of their local area. It helps to revitalise rural society by creating greater employment opportunities at local level and builds strong social cohesion and collaboration within rural communities.”



“LEADER has benefited countless individuals and groups in almost every town and village across Ireland. It is a hugely important programme for our rural communities, many of which would be lacking in basic facilities without it.”



The Midlands Northwest MEP praised the work of Sligo LEADER Partnership, “I was delighted to visit Sligo LEADER Partnership last week and hear about the positive impact of LEADER and other EU funding programmes in the local area. I would like to commend them for their excellent work in supporting local communities across County Sligo through these programmes.” ENDS



Pictured are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, John Feerick (CEO)

