Less than 30% increase in funding for domestic violence refuges over five years – Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has today expressed his anger after figures released to him by the Department of Justice show just a 29.4% increase in funding for domestic violence refuges across the state between 2016 and 2020.

Speaking from Leinster House today, Teachta Kenny said:

“These figures show just how underfunded the sector is. Domestic and intimate partner abuse has long been an issue in every county across the state, and a number of women have lost their lives in their homes at the hands of violent men.

“We must do everything we possibly can to support survivor refuges and support services in ensuring the safety of women when they leave these abusive relationships.

"Last night's Prime Time Investigates on domestic abuse and the work of these refuges further highlighted the extent of this insidious problem.

“Women in the piece spoke of how difficult they found lockdowns, which forced them indoors with their abuser. Yet 2020 saw a year-on-year funding increase of just 11.5% for refuges.

“In fact, six of the thirty-nine domestic violence refuges receiving support from the Department of Justice around the country did not receive any funding increases whatsoever over that five-year period – with two losing a percentage of their funding.

“These refuges are much more than a safe place for women to stay after leaving a violent partner, these centres also provide other practical supports such as counselling and legal advice.

“In a sector that is under constant demand, the Department of Justice are spending less than €1 million per year on protecting and supporting women out of violent relationships."