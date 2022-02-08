‘Historic day as Organ Donation Bill passes through Assembly’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the passage of the Organ Donation Bill through its final stage in the Assembly.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“I welcome the passing of the Organ Donation Bill through its final stage in the Assembly today.

“This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families, particularly those desperately waiting for a transplant.

“Today belongs to all those that campaigned for this historic change in the law, particularly little Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family.

“They have brought the conversation on organ donation into our homes and workplaces, and I would encourage people to keep having the conversation to help transform lives.”