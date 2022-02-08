Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald raises ‘shocking’ Police Ombudsman report with the Taoiseach

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD today raised with the Taoiseach the Police Ombudsman’s report into 27 loyalist murders and attempted murders in south Belfast between 1990 and 1998.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Ms McDonald said:

“The latest Police Ombudsman report is shocking.

“It sheds light on on the activities of British state agents and their connection to 27 murders and attempted murders. This is just the latest report setting out the nature of the relationship between the British state and Loyalist paramilitary gangs.

“As you know Taoiseach, collusion was a reality for nationalists in the north. Britain can have no hiding place from the deliberate, calculated policy of arming, directing and controlling death squads in Ireland.

“When will you give a full and comprehensive response to this series of damning reports?

“What contact have you had or do you intend to have with the British Prime Minister on this issue? We need a sufficient response from the government to the scale of Britain’s Dirty War in Ireland, which is now coming to light, report by report.”

Speaking following the exchange, Teachta McDonald added:

“The Taoiseach has repeated his opposition to the amnesty sought by the British Government for its state forces, intelligence services and the agents who killed for them.

“We now need to see is a real effort by the Irish government to put concerted and persistent pressure on the British government to drop its shameful amnesty legislation and return to the legacy mechanisms as agreed between the two governments and the political parties at Stormont House.”