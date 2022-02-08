Abortion services must immediately be commissioned for women in north - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said abortion services must immediately be commissioned for women in north.

The Mid Ulster MLA was speaking after a High Court judge ruled the British Secretary of State has the legal authority to direct the establishment of abortion services in the north.

Emma Sheerin said:

“Today the High Court was clear about the legal obligations on the British Secretary of State to make regulations.

“Women are legally entitled to modern, compassionate healthcare services. It is totally unacceptable that these services have yet to be commissioned.

“The appropriate services must immediately be put in place.”