Ban on petroleum licensing must be delivered – Archibald

Sinn Féin’s economy spokesperson MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said a ban on petroleum licensing should be brought forward as soon as possible.

During the debate on a Sinn Féin bill to ban fracking economy minister Gordon Lyons stated that he has set out his preferred option of a moratorium followed by a legislative ban on petroleum licensing in a paper to Executive Ministers.

Responding to the comments the Sinn Féin MLA for East Derry said:

"Sinn Féin is unambiguous in our opposition to petroleum licensing.

"We have consistently called for a ban on fracking and petroleum licensing.

"I welcome the comments from the economy minister in response to Sinn Féin’s anti-fracking bill clarifying his opposition to fracking and petroleum licensing.

"It is bitterly disappointing, however, that the DUP have collapsed the Executive so that ban cannot now be brought forward.

"The protection of our environment and of our communities must not become another casualty of the DUP’s electoral stunts.

"A ban on petroleum licensing must be delivered at the earliest opportunity."