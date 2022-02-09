Benefits of green hydrogen must be realised - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin TDs Darren O’Rourke, Réada Cronin, Johnny Guirke and Maurice Quinlivan this afternoon introduced the Green Hydrogen Strategy Bill 2022 to the Dáil, to ensure the state is prepared to realise the full potential of green hydrogen through the preparation of a Green Hydrogen Strategy.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“Green hydrogen is emerging as a sustainable solution for the decarbonisation of many sectors.

“In Ireland, we already have a small number of hydrogen powered buses on the road, and in addition to heavy road transport, it has applications in the aviation, shipping, energy, building and industrial sectors.

“Ireland has one of the best offshore wind potentials in the world and by harnessing just a portion of this, we have an opportunity to become a leader in green hydrogen production.

“This could be used domestically to reduce our carbon emissions in line with our climate commitments, or be sold to Europe as energy, raising revenue for investment in public services here.

“Despite the clear and growing evidence around the potential green hydrogen holds for the environment and our island, the government here has still not produced a Green Hydrogen Strategy.

“We now need a plan that will outline how the state intends to invest in this renewable energy resource, in order to make a return for citizens, but also to provide the industry with a roadmap and assurance that Ireland wants to be a leader in this area.

“We want to see an all-Ireland approach, with a coordinated plan to develop hydrogen plants and storage facilities across the island, which could create thousands of jobs in the hydrogen economy.

“Successive governments have been behind the curve when it comes to the development of offshore wind and we are now playing catch-up. The same cannot happen when it comes to green hydrogen.”