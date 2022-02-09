South Kerry Greenway decision welcome - Pa Daly TD

Speaking after the Supreme Court ruled that the South Kerry Greenway can proceed, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has spoken about his hopes for what the project can deliver.

Teachta Daly said:

“Kerry as a whole needs to have a revolution in terms of transport and mobility, and the Greenway is one part of that. It will provide a wonderful amenity in a part of the county that has suffered greatly for many years and particularly during covid.

“There is a serious problem with depopulation in South Kerry. Some areas like Valentia are unable to field senior football teams now, one of many indicators as to the state of the economy and services in the area.

“Sustainable tourism can be built now with the Greenway as the focus and will attract investment and employment. I hope that Kerry County Council will now press ahead as soon as possible, as this project has been delayed long enough.”