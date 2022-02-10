Standardised relationships and sexuality education policy needed in schools - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said there is a clear need for a modern and standardised approach to relationships and sexuality education policy in schools.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“Reform of Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools is long overdue as schools are picking and choosing parts of the sexual education curriculum to deliver to their students.

“We need an RSE curriculum that is age appropriate, fact based and inclusive and delivered consistently across all schools.

“We know that there are significant variations in the content and scope of RSE across schools. In many schools, the RSE programme is completely inadequate and is not meeting the needs of young people particularly for young people within the LGBTQI+ community.

''I agree with comments made by the Children's Commissioner who said that without a shared mandatory curriculum for Relationship and Sexuality Education in schools, we won’t be able to address the issue of violence against women and girls and other gender-based hostility.

“The Department of Education has a duty to develop a transparent and standardised approach to RSE that meets the needs of our young people and provides clarity and reassurance to parents.”