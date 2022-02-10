Menu

Dillon raises concerns over police handcuffing of 13-year-old

10 February, 2022 - by Linda Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has spoken with the District Commander and Deputy Chief Constable of PSNI after a 13-year-old was handcuffed during a stop and search in Coalisland. 

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“I raised serious concerns that a 13-year-old boy was handcuffed by the PSNI during a stop and search in Coalisland. 

“It is never acceptable to put handcuffs on a child. 

“I have contacted PSNI directly to raise these concerns and called for an urgent investigation.

“The PSNI should refer this incident directly to the Police Ombudsman.”

