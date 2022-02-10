Mica and pyrite defective block construction costs report a slap in the face to affected homeowners - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that the mica and pyrite defective block scheme construction costs report published by the Department of Housing this week is a slap in the face to affected homeowners.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The mica and pyrite defective block construction costs report, published by the Department of Housing, indicates that any agreed redress scheme will only cover the cost of remedying properties to the old 2017 building standards.

“This ignores any improvements homeowners may have made to their homes over the years.

“The report also confirms that foundations will not be included in any redress scheme, irrespective of whether they are also defective.

“This is another slap in the face to homeowners in Donegal, Mayo, Clare and other counties affected by defective blocks.

“Equally concerning is the fact that we have had no sight of the general scheme for enhanced defective block remediation.

“We have had no indication as to when it will be published and, the longer it takes to publish this scheme, the more likely it is that it will not be open to applications in 2022.

“I have written to the Minister for Housing today to seek clarity on this. I have also asked him to explain why there is an unnecessary delay in admitting homeowners with pyrite defective blocks in Co Clare into the defective block remediation scheme.

“Families have been waiting too long already for this issue to be resolved. The government is not acting with enough urgency.”