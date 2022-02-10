'Families must be supported against cost-of-living crisis' – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has reiterated calls on the British government to scrap VAT on energy bills to help families tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Rising living costs and out of control energy prices are placing a huge burden on already struggling workers and families.

“The British government should scrap VAT on energy bills to immediately cut household costs by five percent.

“They should also introduce a windfall tax on energy generators with the money raised being redirected towards tackling fuel poverty and supporting families.

“Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up and delivered an extra £200 payment to help over 280,000 people to heat their homes.

“This has been a difficult winter for many families, and we need to look at all measures and solutions to try to limit the impact and ensure people can heat their homes and put food on the table.”