MacManus accuses Commission of failing to protect Farmers and health of citizens

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has accused the European Commission of failing to protect EU farmers from non-EU imports that use growth promoters, banned in the EU. This failure has given a significant competitive advantage to these non-EU companies and has compromised the health of European citizens.

MacManus commented:

"The Commission missed the 28th January deadline to ban these imports. Meaning with these growth methods they can undercut our farmers. If it were solely an issue of unfair competition, a short delay might be tolerable, however, we are talking about human health and animal welfare.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP outlined the dangers faced. “These growth-promoting antibiotics were banned in the EU over 15 years ago and for good reason. The challenge we face from antimicrobial resistance is only becoming more precarious. Swift action must be taken. “

“I understand that France, the current Presidency of the Council of the EU, has warned the Commission that further delays are unacceptable. I will be monitoring the situation closely and talking to other MEPs about the next steps if we do not see swift movement in resolving the issue.”

MacManus concluded: “Sinn Féin is proud that EU farmers operate under the highest standards in the world, and we will challenge any system, which allows their achievements to be undermined by products outside the union.” ENDS