Sinn Féin meet Firmus over rising energy costs – Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said ‘more must be done’ to support workers and families with soaring energy bills.

Speaking after meeting Firmus Energy, the Foyle MLA said:

“Spiralling global energy prices and rising living costs are placing a huge burden on already struggling workers and families.

“We have met with Firmus Energy to challenge extortionate hikes to gas prices in the city over recent months.

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up and delivered an extra £200 payment to help over 280,000 people to heat their homes.

“More needs to be done. The British government has the money to increase support for people and I am reiterating the call on them to scrap VAT on energy bills to immediately cut household costs.

“They should also introduce a windfall tax on energy companies who are making huge profits with the money raised being redirected towards tackling fuel poverty and supporting families.

“This has been a difficult winter for many families, and we need to look at all measures to try to limit the impact and ensure people can heat their homes and put food on the table.”