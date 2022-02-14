Paul Donnelly TD welcomes news that Dublin Fire Brigade and SIPTU have reached a deal with Chief Fire Officer through mediation

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West and spokesperson on Community Development, Paul Donnelly TD, has welcomed news that Dublin Fire Brigade and SIPTU have reached a deal with the Chief Fire Officer through mediation.

Sinn Féin set up a group consisting of TDs and councillors from across Dublin city and county to engage with the Dublin Fire Brigade, the Chief Fire officer, unions and relevant local authorities.

Teachta Donnelly said:

“We engaged with the fire crews and their union representatives and heard first-hand the real-life dangers, and physical and mental pressures, the crews were under.

“Crews were understaffed, working 12 to 14 hour shifts, and sometimes with substandard equipment.

“This practice not only puts the lives of our firefighters at risk, but it also puts the citizens of Dublin at risk in the case of a house fire, chemical spill or road traffic incident.

“I am glad to see that an agreement has been reached and the CFO has committed to looking at staffing levels, equipment upgrades and new stations being built.

“I urge all stakeholders to do their utmost to make these necessary changes in a timely manner.

“The fact that fire crews saw no other option but industrial action should serve as a wake-up call to the CFO and local authorities that our fire crews are the people on the front line, and that their needs and requirements to provide a first-class fire service for Dublin must be recognised.

“On behalf of Dublin Sinn Féin, I wish the Dublin Fire brigade well and hope to see all of aspects of the new agreement implemented without delay.”