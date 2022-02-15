Ennis welcomes passage of Sexual Offences and Human Trafficking Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims Bill passing its latest stage in the Assembly.

The party's Justice Spokesperson said:

"This Bill is the latest of a number of important pieces of legislation which will help tackle the scourge of violence against women and girls, and the horrors of human trafficking.

"I'm especially pleased to see unanimous support for the introduction of new offences of up skirting and down blousing, as well as increasing courtroom protections and support for victims of serious sexual offences.

“For too long the law and the criminal justice system have been unfairly balanced against victims of sexual violence and gender based violence and this legislation will make a real difference in making the system fair and just.”