Tesco treatment of Retail Security Officers disgraceful - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has branded Tesco’s treatment of its Retail Security Officers as disgraceful, as the company seeks to unilaterally outsource the work of the security officers to an external company.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Sinn Féin supports the Tesco Retail Security Officers, and we offer them, and the Mandate Trade Union, our full support.

“The plan by Tesco to outsource essential frontline security services, against the wishes of workers, is unacceptable.

“Outsourcing is far too often the precursor to a diminution in the terms and conditions of workers – Tesco should engage with the workers and their Trade Union as a matter of urgency.

“Tesco is an extremely profitable company, which enjoyed significant revenue uplift during the pandemic.

“These Retail Security Officers are some of the essential workers who worked on the frontline in their supermarkets during this time – it is disgraceful to now see how Tesco are now treating these same workers.

“Tesco should immediately engage with Mandate Trade Union and Retail Security Officers in meaningful negotiations that seek to safeguard these workers' jobs, and bring about a resolution of the issues to the satisfaction of the workers concerned.”