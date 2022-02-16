Tories should scrap planned hike in national insurance - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Tories to scrap the hikes in national insurance and said they have ‘failed’ to support people facing the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking after it was confirmed that inflation is the highest in 30 years, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“News that inflation is at its highest number in 30 years highlights the failure by the Tory government to support people facing the cost-of-living crisis.

“Energy bills and the price of food and fuel are spiralling out of control and rather than act to support ordinary working families, the Tories are ploughing ahead with plans to hike national insurance and take more money from people’s pockets.

“Sinn Féin have made it clear to Boris Johnson’s government that this plan should be abandoned and instead they should scrap VAT on energy bills to cut costs for households and businesses, alongside a windfall tax on energy companies who have made huge profits.

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped in where Boris Johnson’s government has failed by freezing rents for Housing Executive homes and helping to heat the homes of over 280,000 people.

“People need solutions, and every effort should be made to support them.”