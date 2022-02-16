Sinn Féin announce candidates for Assembly election

John Finucane, Sinn Féin’s Director of Elections for the upcoming Assembly election, has today announced the party will stand 34 candidates in the election which will take place on 5th May this year.

John Finucane said:

“On 5th May the most important election in a generation will take place.

“I am delighted to announce that Sinn Féin will be standing a total of 34 candidates, across all 18 constituencies in the Assembly election.

“It is significant that over 50% of Sinn Féin’s candidates are female.

“This election is about the future.

“It is time for real change, and Sinn Féin is leading that change across Ireland.

“The days of the DUP only doing democracy on their own terms are over, and they are not coming back.

“Sinn Féin’s priority is to make politics work, to demonstrate that real change is possible.

“Working together we can prioritise health, housing and education and use the protocol to create better jobs in a stronger economy.

“We can build a modern progressive society based on fairness and equality.

“On 5th May people can be part of the change that Sinn Féin is leading across Ireland and be part of a better future.”