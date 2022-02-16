Tusla's review highlights breathtaking inadequacy of domestic violence refuge accommodation - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has said that the long anticipated Tusla review into the provision of accommodation for victims of domestic violence is a damning indictment of the treatment of women.

Teachta Funchion said:

"What is most alarming about the findings in Tulsa’s report is the depth and breadth of reform required to meet the needs of women and children seeking refuge in cases of domestic and gender based violence.

"The level of under-supply and geographical gaps in the provision of domestic violence accommodation requires immediate action.

"I am really alarmed to learn that engagement with local authorities in Offaly, Carlow, Roscommon, Leitrim and Cavan/Monaghan is only beginning now. This is despite years of activism demanding the funding for refuges in these counties.

"I welcome the recommendation to immediately increase provision by at least 50-60 beds in high demand areas. However, it is vital that existing services are provided with the wrap around resources to adequately care for women and their children seeking refuge.

"Today’s report shows that successive governments have not been fully committed to seeing through reform, nor adequately investing in services.

"I sincerely hope that commitments given by both the Minister for Justice and the Minister for Children today to see through the enormous structural reform required to meet our accommodation obligations under the Istanbul convention are realised.

"There must not be any delay in the publication of the third national strategy, nor can we see any delays in rolling out all of the recommendations contained in today's report.

"This government does not have a great track record on engagement with stakeholders, so I hope the pledges in both Minister’s statements ring true and they engage with all key stakeholders as they expand existing services and roll out new refuge spaces."