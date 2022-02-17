Gains on remote working hubs in rural communities cannot be lost due to questionable legislation - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Rural Development Claire Kerrane TD has urged Minister Heather Humphreys to engage with the Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar on remote working legislation.

Speaking following Questions to the Minister, Teachta Kerrane said:

“The Government’s own Action Plan for Rural Ireland published last year puts an emphasis on remote working and the roll-out of hubs across rural towns and villages. In fact, it could be said much of the Plan is dependent on the success of remote working.

“It is therefore concerning that another Government Minister appears to be bringing forward remote working legislation which is more focused on the Employer and thirteen reasons why remote working can be denied.

“It is essential that Minister Humphreys engages with Minister Varadkar on this legislation given the importance of it for rural communities. The Minister has confirmed this morning that she will do that.

“We know that the number of vehicles on our roads is back to pre-Covid levels. This suggests that many workers are back commuting to work and back to the office.

“Last year alone, 189 remote working hubs came on stream with around 400 remote working spaces available throughout the State.

“We cannot lose the gains that have been made over the last two years which has in many cases allowed workers to remain in their local community, reducing commuting times as well as benefiting the local economy and work/life balance.”