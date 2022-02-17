Boylan welcomes opening of bus and coach support scheme



Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the opening of a much-needed support scheme for private bus and coach operators.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I welcome that extra financial support for private bus and coach operators will finally be brought forward.

“Private bus and coach operators are a crucial part of our local economy, and they continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic.

“Applications are open from 17 February to 3 March 2022, and I would encourage all bus and coach operators to apply.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure workers and businesses are supported as they recover from the pandemic.”