Boylan welcomes opening of bus and coach support scheme

17 February, 2022 - by Cathal Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the opening of a much-needed support scheme for private bus and coach operators.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said: 

“I welcome that extra financial support for private bus and coach operators will finally be brought forward.

“Private bus and coach operators are a crucial part of our local economy, and they continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic.   

“Applications are open from 17 February to 3 March 2022, and I would encourage all bus and coach operators to apply. 

“Sinn Féin will continue working to ensure workers and businesses are supported as they recover from the pandemic.”

