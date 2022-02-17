Ní Chuilín welcomes easing of care home revisiting restrictions

Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the easing of some visiting restrictions on care homes and overnight stays.

The party’s spokesperson for Social Care said:

“I welcome the easing of restrictions on numbers of people visiting care homes, the number of visitors will no longer be restricted, but it will be limited to two households per day.

“This will bring some comfort to families who want to visit their relatives in care homes which can make a huge difference to someone’s days and stop isolation from family.

“There are still concerns over Covid19 outbreaks within care homes which need to be addressed urgently.”