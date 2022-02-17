Delivery of decent broadband priority for Sinn Féin - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the delivery of decent broadband through Project Stratum to homes and businesses in rural areas is a priority for Sinn Féin.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that people and businesses in rural areas have decent broadband and that they aren’t getting ripped off on broadband prices.

“It is also important that broadband providers are held accountable for delivering broadband to premises deemed to be commercially viable quickly.

“A recent Audit Office report on Project Stratum stated that while there are positives on the roll out of the scheme, there are also concerns in proving that the project is value for money.

“With almost £200 million of public money going to Project Stratum, its roll out must be scrutinised to ensure that it achieves its objectives and gets to as many homes and businesses as possible.”