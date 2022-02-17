Planning system needs to be improved to help build homes - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said the planning system needs to be improved in order to help build homes, improve environmental protections and help economic development.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"A recent Audit office report highlighted the failure of the planning system to deliver for the economy, communities and the environment.

“Two and a half to four years were cited as being some of the fastest planning decisions in the north, whereas in the south, people receive the date of their planning decision when they submit a planning application, and it is usually within a year of the application.

“It is clear the planning system in the north needs to be improved as it is not delivering, despite the importance to the economy, the environment and for building homes.”