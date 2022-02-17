Dublin to Belfast rail service makes sense - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed remarks by the Head of Irish Rail that an hourly rail service between Belfast and Dublin could be in place by the end of next year.

Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

"Sinn Féin has for a long time been championing the need for improved rail and other transport connections between Ireland's two main cities.

“An hourly rail link between Dublin and Belfast makes economic, social and practical sense.

“There are increasing demands from within business, retail and tourism for this much needed and transformative service to be developed.

“I look forward to working with Irish Rail, the Transport Minister and the Minister for Infrastructure to explore how we can drive this much needed initiative forward."