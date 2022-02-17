Archibald calls on Economy Minister to continue funding for community projects

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the DUP economy minister to confirm if he will match fund European Social Fund projects to protect community services.

Speaking after the communities minister confirmed she will protect jobs and services, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“Finance Minister Conor Murphy proposed solutions this week to match European Social Funding projects to ensure that community organisations could continue their programmes for another year.

“Because of the reckless actions of the DUP to collapse the Executive and stop the Budget from going ahead and the loss of EU funding, match funding for these projects had not been secured.

“Communities minister Deirdre Hargey has today confirmed that she will match fund projects under her department which will protect jobs and ensure important community projects can go ahead.

“There is an onus on the DUP economy minister to now confirm if he will also provide match funding for projects funded through his department.

“He needs to step up and ensure community workers are supported, jobs protected and allow services to continue for people in our communities.”